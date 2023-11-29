Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered Arrives in Spring 2024 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Skunkape Games announced Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Spring 2024 for $19.99.

Read details on the game below:

An ancient, terrible power lies waiting…

Max has always been the more unhinged member of the Freelance Police—a lovable lunatic with a knack for spreading chaos wherever he goes. But recently his abilities have taken a supernatural turn.

It all started when he stumbled upon a mysterious toy that allows him to glimpse the future. Now Sam and Max have aroused the attention of a host of villains from across the galaxy who are hellbent on acquiring the magical Toys of Power to achieve their own ends.

As those who seek the Devil’s Toybox close in and Max’s psychic abilities grow beyond his control, the Freelance Police will come up against their most frightening adversary yet: the power of Max’s mind.

A Bizarre Paranormal Adventure – Explore odd locales, meet eccentric characters, and solve brain-tickling puzzles in an interactive story with a surprise around every corner.

– Explore odd locales, meet eccentric characters, and solve brain-tickling puzzles in an interactive story with a surprise around every corner. Rabbity-Thing Mind Meld – Jump into Max’s brain and use the Toys of Power to see the future, teleport, read minds, and other tricks.

– Jump into Max’s brain and use the Toys of Power to see the future, teleport, read minds, and other tricks. No Walkthrough Required – The game detects when you’re stuck and provides subtle hints.

– The game detects when you’re stuck and provides subtle hints. Beautifully Remastered – Lighting, lip-sync, cinematography, music, and more have been updated and enhanced to bring Telltale’s 2010 episodic season up to modern standards.

– Lighting, lip-sync, cinematography, music, and more have been updated and enhanced to bring Telltale’s 2010 episodic season up to modern standards. Last in a Trilogy – See the episodic Sam & Max series through to its epic conclusion.

