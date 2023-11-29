Sega: Creative Assembly Will Return to Its Strengths Following Hyenas Cancellation - News

/ 85 Views

by, posted 16 minutes ago

Sega Sammy Holdings president and group CEO Haruki Satomi during the recent financial results briefing presentation discussed Creative Assembly and why Hyenas was cancelled.

The reason for the cancellation of the game was due to Creative Assembly taking on a genre it did not have experience in and due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Each studio has its own strengths and weaknesses, but the favorable winds of the early COVID-19 period, coupled with the strong performance of each title, led us to adopt a strategy of accelerating more, even in areas where those studios have not tried yet for further growth," said Satomi (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"However, some studios did well and some did not, so we have decided to focus again on the strengths of each studio. To put it simply, Creative Assembly was good at offline games in the RTS genre, but they took on the challenge of developing Hyenas, an online game in the FPS genre.

"However, although the game itself was good, we decided to cancel the development of Hyenas because we did not think it would reach a quality that would satisfy our users when we considered whether we could really operate this as a competitive online game for a long period of time."

Satomi during a Q&A session after the presentation was asked about the future structure of Sega's European studios.

"As part of the process of structural reform centered on Creative Assembly," said Satomi. "We intend to optimise the workflow and concentrate their resources on the development of their specialty genres."

Creative Assembly is best known for developing the Total War series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles