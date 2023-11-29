Yorkshire Tea Selling Xbox Series X|S and PS5 Controllers for £150 - News

Yorkshire Tea, the British Tea company, announced it is now selling Yorkshire Tea-themed Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 controllers for £150 each.

The controllers have been designed by POPeART and come in a special box with a certificate of authentication. Each controller also has a "soft touch finish" and a "custom controller button set."

"Picture the scene," reads the description to the controllers. "You're facing down a boss with three heads and a hammer as big as a truck, armed with nothing but a rusty sword you looted from a guard. Gulping, you look down at the controller in your hands, wondering if victory is even possible. And you see it - the reassuring branding of your favourite tea. 'Yes,' you say to yourself. ;I can do this.'"

"You begin the fight and are immediately one-shotted. You're clearly way too low level for this area. On behalf of Yorkshire Tea, we would like to apologise for this and any other in-game mishaps caused by the powerful feeling of self-belief our controller will fill you with."

Press X to boil kettle!



Yes, we've actually made a real life Yorkshire Tea controller for Xbox and PS5 - and you can really actually buy one: https://t.co/jm9mHhaHdq



Designed by @POPeART_ pic.twitter.com/7sZ0JHSCLf — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) November 29, 2023

