Professor Layton and the New World of Steam Launches in 2025 for Switch - News

/ 1,872 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Level-5 announced Professor Layton and the New World of Steam will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2025.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

This game depicts the world one year after the events of Professor Layton and the Unwound Future.

The story takes place in Steam Bison, America.

There, the power of highly advanced steam engines has ushered in a new world, greatly surpassing even London’s technological development.

Due to a mysterious incident in Steam Bison, a new adventure for Professor Layton and Luke begins.

Characters:

Professor Layton – Hershel Layton, Professor of Archeology at Gressenheller University. On the side, as an authority on riddles, he has worked with Luke to unravel mysteries all around the world. Since Luke has left for America, he has been acting on his own.

– Hershel Layton, Professor of Archeology at Gressenheller University. On the side, as an authority on riddles, he has worked with Luke to unravel mysteries all around the world. Since Luke has left for America, he has been acting on his own. Luke – Luke Triton, Professor Layton’s self-proclaimed first apprentice. Due to family reasons, he is living in the United States. His love of riddles remains unchanged, and thanks to his innate creativity, he keeps solving everyday mysteries around town. He has gained some popularity as 'Detective Luke.'

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles