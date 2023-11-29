Morbid: The Lords of Ire Releases in 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 482 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Merge Games and developer Still Running announced Morbid: The Lords of Ire will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2024.

A demo for the game will release for PC via Steam on December 5.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sequel to the studio’s smash hit Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, the critically acclaimed isometric Soulslike originally launched in 2020, Morbid: The Lords of Ire invites players to risk madness venturing through a revolting horrorpunk hell from an all new 3D perspective.

For the first time today, we’ve giving players a sneak peak of the world of Morbid like its never been seen before:

Players will re-join their hero, the Striver of Dibrom, to slay and scavenge their way through a tortured world of vile creatures where you are the underdog.

Featuring an improved version of the Sanity System from the prequel, experience a dynamic adventure that bends and shapes around your actions.

Tear through your enemies with revamped weapons, progression and upgrade systems, preparing you to face off against the Lords of Ire themselves.

Features:

Explore diverse environments across five unique worlds filled with optional quests and secrets to discover.

Extensive progression systems comprising skills and abilities as you level up your striver.

Loot and scavenge a multitude of weapons to explore multiple playstyles.

Take on the five Acolytes of the Gahars alongside an array of additional elite encounters.

Infuse your weapons with Runes to enhance their abilities and upgrade your arsenal.

New and improved blessing system, offering fresh ways to build the striver you want to be.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles