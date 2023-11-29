The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered Headed to West on March 22, 2024 - News

/ 472 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher NIS America announced The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via via Steam on March 22, 2024 in the Americas and Europe. It will first launch in Japan for the PS5, PS4, and Switch on February 1, 2024.

Pre-orders for the $79.99 limited edition are now open on the NIS America Online Store. It includes a copy of the game, digital soundtrack, mini art book, 'Chronicles of Avalon' 55+ page art book, original soundtrack composed by Masashi Hamauzu, 'War of the Elementalists' 24" x 17" cloth poster, 'Seekers of the Graal' seven art card set, and a collector's box.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Discovered ten years ago, the island of Avalon is shrouded in mystery. It is said the continent was forged by the gods and elementals, and is home to many fabled treasures with immense powers. Numerous brave souls have attempted to venture and investigate the lands of Avalon. Will you be next?

Follow the stories of seven upcoming heroes as they descend upon the untrodden lands to fulfill their unique desires. Each of them have their own individual skills and stories to tell. Manage battle formations and instruct specific combat roles to develop the upper hand in battle and seize victory, and utilize the ancient power of the elementals by forging contracts mid-battle to call down powerful skills. Take part in an epic journey unlike any other!

Legendary Storytelling

Illustrator Tomomi Kobayashi, renowned composer Masashi Hamauzu, writer Masato Kato, game designer Kyoji Koizumi, and Masataka Matsuura all come together to create a one-of-a-kind adventure!

Seven Heroic Journeys

Each character in The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered has their own motivation for exploring Avalon, as well as their own individual conclusion at the story’s resolution. Play through as each character to see how their tales unfold!

Combat Innovation

Battle enthusiasts can discover a new level of challenge during combat by using formations and stances to assign flexible combat roles instead of fixed classes!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles