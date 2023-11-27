Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 46, 2023, according to SELL. The PS4 and Xbox Series X/Xbox One versions dropped out of the top five.

Hogwarts Legacy (NS) re-entered the top five in second place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down one spot to third place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) is up one spot to fourth place and EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Diablo IV

PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros. Wonder Super Mario RPG PC Football Manager 2024 Farming Simulator 22 EA Sports FC 24

