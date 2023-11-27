Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami Headed to PC - News

Publisher FuRyu and developer Matrix Software have announced Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami is headed to PC via Steam. A release date was not announced, however, it will launch worldwide.

The game is a complete edition of the Japan-only Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze.

View the Steam trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Want to dive into a bath? Or into a dungeon? Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs is now an RPG that’s pushing all sorts of boundaries!

Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs makes its video game debut as a genuine roguelike RPG! In order to save Kogarashi, search through expansive dungeons that change layout every time you enter!

Jump in the hot spring to power up! Watch out for damage to your clothes! A new story of hauntings, hot springs, and high adventure awaits you!

Adventure, apparitions, and a hot spring… A brand-new story that’s quite literally bursting at the seams!

Featuring a story unique to the game with special event images that can’t be seen anywhere else and character interactions fully voiced by the star-studded cast of the animated series!

One weekend, after hearing a strange noise coming from the Yuragi Inn’s storage, Kogarashi and the rest of the Inn’s residents decide to do a bit of spring cleaning, but they accidentally knock over a chest they find inside.

From inside the miniature garden they find within, a girl’s voice can be heard.

"Kogarashi…! You’ve come back!"

At that moment, a powerful gust plucks Kogarashi off his feet, and sucks him into the miniature garden!

Will the others be able to rescue Kogarashi?!

Anything could happen! Push through dungeons that’ll push you to the limit!

Conquer the dungeons’ challenges! Jump into battle with Yuuna, Sagiri, Yaya, and even more playable characters! Bring your favorite characters and rescue Kogarashi!

You can push the limits of bathing too… Refresh yourself and get powered up in the Resonant Spring!

A relaxing soak in the hot spring might relieve the exhaustion of your adventure, but could evil spirits be drawn in too?! Team up with Koyuzu to clear out both the steam and the spirits! As you do, you might even notice some characters have changed!

From adorable to…alluring?! Change freely between over 15 kinds of costumes!

More than 15 kinds of both familiar and brand-new outfits appear! Dress Yuuna and friends up in your favorite costumes! Of course, both the in-game sprites and the character illustrations will change to match! Each costume has different abilities, so make use of them when delving into dungeons!

"It’s too difficult… I can’t beat this…" No worries! The storage is stuffed fit to burst with helpful items!

For any players who don’t relish challenging dungeons, you can make use of handy support items right from the start! Naturally that includes costumes too, so get dolled up in your preferred outfits and conquer the dungeons!

The game adaptation of the immensely popular Japanese comic and anime series ”Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs” is finally coming to Steam!



Be sure to add it to Your Wishlist!! And don't miss out on any future information updates!https://t.co/zP8eEbGXBt pic.twitter.com/ZchrGI1Dza — ゆらぎ荘の幽奈さん ゲーム公式 (@yuragisou_game) November 27, 2023

