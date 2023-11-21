N64's Jet Force Gemini Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in December - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, Jet Force Gemini, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in Japan on November 30 and worldwide in December.

Jet Force Gemini released for the Nintendo 64 in North America and Europe in October 1999, and in Japan in December 1999.

Adventure calls in the galaxy of Jet Force Gemini, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members this December! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/Nne8huwalW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 22, 2023

Read details on the game below:

The insect invasion has begun…

The galaxy is being infested by the evil Mizar and his horde of Drones. Already, the planet of Goldwood has been subjugated and the peaceful Tribals enslaved. With an arsenal of mega-weapons at their disposal, the Jet Force Gemini team must travel in search of Mizar’s lair—rescuing Tribals and splattering Drones along the way. But can Juno, Vela and their faithful dog, Lupus, exterminate the deadly threat before it’s too late?

Features:

Decimate your enemy with weapons such as the Plasma Shotgun, Tri-Rocket Launcher, and heat-seeking Shuriken throwing star.

Take on the bugs as a team when you play as Juno and Floyd the robot in the two-player Co-Op Mode.

Co-Op Mode. Do unto others… Blast your friends in four-player Battle Mode!

Dazzling cinematic sequences add even more excitement to this already intense interstellar adventure!

