Xbox Black Friday Deals Discounts Xbox Series X|S Consoles by $50 and More

Microsoft has announced the Black Friday deals for the Xbox in the US. Discounts includes Xbox Series X and S consoles, over 1,000 games, accessories, and more.

Starting on November 17, digital games will be discounted up 50 percent off, while select Xbox Game Studios games will be up to 65 percent off and select PC digital games will be up to 67 percent off.

Games discounted includes Starfield, Forza Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Bundle, EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Mortal Kombat 1, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Diablo IV, and more.

Starting on November 18, select Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will be $50 off and select Xbox Wireless Controllers will be $10 off. This lowers the price of the Xbox Series X down to $450 and the Xbox Series S down to $250.

Starting on November 23, engraving on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 created with Xbox Design Lab will be free.

Read the Xbox Wire post on the deals below:

Black Friday Is Coming! $50 Off Select Xbox Consoles

Experience next-gen speed and performance with $50 USD off select Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, starting on Saturday, November 18. Whether you’re just getting started on your gaming journey, upgrading to a next-gen console, or joining Xbox for the first time, we have the perfect console for you.

Xbox Series X – Save $50: Experience true 4K gaming, faster load times and gameplay of up to 120fps* with Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Plus, the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle and Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle are also $50 off for Black Friday while supplies last!

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle – Save $50: Easily jump into the world of gaming on Xbox with the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle for only $249.99 USD. This bundle includes everything you need to play right out of the box with the next-gen speed and performance of Xbox Series S and access to hundreds of games—including Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Minecraft Legends—with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate**. For more information about the Xbox Starter Bundle, visit xbox.com.

In addition to $50 off select Xbox consoles, check out our full line-up of must-see Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on xbox.com , on Microsoft Store and at participating retailers worldwide. Pricing, availability and offer periods will vary by region and retailer. Available while supplies last.

Get Incredible Deals on Over a Thousand Games

With up to 50% off over 1,000 console games, it’s a great time to stock up on titles like Starfield, Forza Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Bundle, EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Mortal Kombat 1, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Diablo IV, and more.

Save big with up to 67% off on select PC game titles like The Jackbox Party Pack 10, Disneyland Adventures, and Destiny 2: Lightfall. Your next favorite game could be just a few clicks away. Head to xbox.com or Microsoft Store on Xbox, starting November 17 to see what’s on sale.

Save Up to 65% on Select Games from Xbox Game Studios

This holiday, some of the most played Xbox Game Studios titles are going to be easier to get your hands on than ever before. Discounts of up to 65% off titles like Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft Legends, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Halo Infinite, and Sea of Thieves make it a great time to head to Microsoft Store or your local retailer to see what’s in stock and pick up one of these titles for the gamer in your life.

Save $10 on Select Xbox Wireless Controllers

Add an Xbox Wireless Controller to your holiday list for every gamer in your life. All controllers feature Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth® technology for wireless gaming on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, mobile phones and tablets. With a wide range of colors and designs to choose from this season, everyone will be excited when they unwrap their special controller.

Visit Microsoft Store or a participating retailer for more information and for deals available in your area.

Get Free Engraving on the Elite Series 2 Controller with Xbox Design Lab

If you’re looking to get a unique controller for the gamer in your life, Xbox Design Lab has you covered. Starting from November 23 through November 30, you can receive free personalized engraving on any Elite Series 2 Controller purchased through Xbox Design Lab. With over a billion color combinations to choose from, you can create a controller that matches any style. This offer is available in all Xbox Design Lab markets.

Shop Microsoft Store for More Deals and Gift Ideas

From Xbox consoles, to Surface devices and accessories, to games, movies and apps that bring your devices alive, Microsoft Store has something for everyone on your list. Whether you start early or are looking for a last-minute gift, Microsoft Store Promise gives shoppers extra peace of mind with fast and free shippingi, flexible payment options, an extended holiday return window and an extended low-price protection. For a seamless experience, gift-givers can also set up a free online appointment with a Microsoft product expert to learn how to set up a console or subscription, so that it’s ready right out of the box. For a full list of Black Friday and Cyber Week offers, visit Windows Experience blog.

