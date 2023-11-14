Horror RPG Catechesis Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Baroque Decay Games has announced horror RPG, Catechesis, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Introduction

Ten years ago, we released a teaser trailer for our first project, Catechesis. It was a small horror game that adapted Resident Evil mechanics with cute pixel art. To our surprise, we received an enthusiastic response that led to features on well-known websites like Kotaku and Polygon. Our trailer garnered thousands of views and built a devoted following of people eagerly anticipating this pixelated survival horror game. It was the early days of the Indie Game Scene.

The overwhelming interest inspired us to aim for something truly spectacular. However, as it was our first project, we soon found ourselves struggling to manage its scope, eventually ending development temporarily, much like many other projects in a similar situation. We decided to repurpose the already functional basic mechanics to create something smaller: The Count Lucanor (2016) and later, Yuppie Psycho (2019). Both games were successful, and we learned a great deal from producing them.

However, over the course of these ten years, many players have continued to ask us about Catechesis. Now, armed with a decade’s worth of development experience and a larger team, we are determined to bring this project to fruition once and for all.

About

Like previous Baroque Decay games, Catechesis maintains a style characterized by retro pixelated graphics, which leave many details to the player’s imagination, enhancing its gloomy atmosphere. This aesthetic is complemented by full anime-style cinematics that highlight the most significant moments of the plot.

The focus on narrative is one of the strengths of Catechesis, aligning with our previous games. The blend of horror and comedy that characterizes our games is more prominent than ever in this new and unsettling adventure, leaving players wondering if they should laugh or be scared.

The game’s overall design takes inspiration from titles like Silent Hill, Deadly Premonition, and the Persona series, while also following in the footsteps of RPG Maker horror classics such as Mad Father and Ib. It draws influence from recent pixel indie games like OMORI and Faith, creating a unique horror action RPG experience rarely seen in games.

During the day, players guide Daniel through interactions with a vibrant cast of characters, attending school, visiting his grandfather’s church, making hospital visits, or working in a supermarket. However, when night falls, our protagonist is thrust into twisted worlds teeming with demons, where he must fight for his life against various creatures while solving puzzles and riddles to uncover the mysteries of the tabalistic religion. Thanks to a new addition in Baroque Decay games—combat—Daniel can accumulate experience to level up and acquire different power-ups to aid him on his quest.

“Are you a GOOD boy, Daniel?”

Story

Daniel, an altar boy of a fringe religion, is possessed by a demon. Desperate to cure his ailing grandfather, Daniel prays for divine intervention and starts performing acts of kindness that miraculously improve his grandfather’s health. However, these virtuous deeds unintentionally trigger the opening of a gate to hell. To rescue his beloved grandparent, Daniel must venture deeper into the netherworld, forever intertwining two realms.

School in the morning, demon-shooting at night!

Key Features

Narrative – Encounter lovable characters and a rich story, complemented by anime-style cutscenes and in-game illustrations.

– Encounter lovable characters and a rich story, complemented by anime-style cutscenes and in-game illustrations. Stealth – Improved stealth with sound and light detection.

– Improved stealth with sound and light detection. World –Experience a day and night cycle; attend school and work during the day, venture into the dungeon at night.

–Experience a day and night cycle; attend school and work during the day, venture into the dungeon at night. Combat – Engage in slow-paced battles with primary ranged and secondary melee weapons. Utilize a twin-stick aiming system with roll evasion.

– Engage in slow-paced battles with primary ranged and secondary melee weapons. Utilize a twin-stick aiming system with roll evasion. Soundtrack – Immerse yourself in a mesmerizing score by Michael “Garoad” Kelly, known for VA-11 HALL-A and Yuppie Psycho.

– Immerse yourself in a mesmerizing score by Michael “Garoad” Kelly, known for VA-11 HALL-A and Yuppie Psycho. Exploration – Illuminate every corner with a flashlight or candles to uncover valuable resources, hidden paths, and ancient religious lore.

Soundtrack

The original soundtrack for Catechesis will be crafted by none other than Michael “Garoad” Kelly, renowned for his incredible work on VA-11 HALL-A and the eerie, surreal score of Yuppie Psycho. With his unique talent, Kelly aims to deliver a one-of-a-kind musical experience that players simply can’t resist.

In Catechesis, we’re venturing into a more urban and contemporary soundscape, drawing inspiration from genres like Trip Hop, while maintaining our reverence for horror classics such as Halloween, The Omen, and Suspiria. We’re blending these influences with the postmodernism sound of the 2000s Japanese culture, creating a soundtrack that complements the game’s anime aesthetic. Our goal is to craft a soundtrack that’s both mysterious and haunting, yet delicate and exquisitely beautiful, an auditory masterpiece that will linger with you even when you’re not in-game.

You can listen now to a advance of Michael’s Catechesis work here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles