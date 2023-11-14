The Gecko Gods Arrives in Spring 2024 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Super Rare Originals and developer Inresin announced the puzzle platformer, The Gecko Gods, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Spring 2024.

The Gecko Gods is a chill puzzle platformer about a tiny gecko exploring a mysterious island while on a mission to save their friend. With unique, immersive gameplay that allows you to climb anything, solve ancient contraptions, and clamber through the crumbling ruins of a collapsed society—and if you get hungry along the way, eat some bugs.

Explore Hidden Treasures

Along with investigating a wide open island full of secrets and collectibles, dive into ancient tombs to complete the puzzles within in ways only a wall-climbing gecko can.

Experience a Lost Civilization

With smooth actions, a gorgeous original soundtrack, and combat-light gameplay, The Gecko Gods is an atmospheric adventure into the depths of a society forgotten in time.

Play It Your Way

Relaxed exploration? Head-scratching puzzle-platformer? Collectibles completionist? Uncover the lore of the island and all it has to offer, explore for the fun of it for hours, or simply play through the campaign story.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

