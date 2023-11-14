Howl Out Now for Switch and PC, Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 23, 2024 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher astragon Entertainment and developer Mi’pu’mi Games announced the turn-based tactical folktale game, Howl, is now available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam for $14.99.

The game will also launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 23, 2024.

owl is a turn-based tactical folktale set in medieval times. A sinister “howling plague” has ravaged the land, turning all who hear it into feral beasts. You play a deaf heroine plunging into danger in search of a cure.

Plan up to six steps in advance to outmaneuver your opponents: wolfish creatures filled with hunger and rage. Various types of fiends are lurking in the shadows, each of them possessing different abilities and their own levels of vitality. So, you need to consider carefully the strategy that will bring them to their knees.

Not only do you have your wits to rely on while plotting your attack, you also have an array of abilities at your disposal. As you slay more wolves, you acquire skills like Vault, Smoke Bomb, and Piercing Shot. Venture forth on your journey to upgrade your skills and unlock more Action Slots and Undo Round Points. As you plan your moves, you will also shape your own prophecy, composing a dynamic work of scripture as you fight.

Howl’s visuals are created through “living ink,” a flowing art style that paints the story as you play. Carve your way through a dark, fairy-tale world made up of obscure yet magical places where you fight and write to rid the lands of the plague.

Features:

Foretell the actions of your enemies in tactical, turn-based combat.

Beautifully illustrated in a unique, living ink art style.

Outsmart the different wolf species, from fast predators to enormous pack leaders.

Unlock and upgrade new skills like Shadow Step, Exploding Shot, and more.

Save villagers from the claws—and howls—of the wolves.

Play through 60 levels in four chapters.

Plot your route on the world map to uncover new skills and secret paths.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

