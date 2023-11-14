ININ Games Announced irem Collection Volume 1 Will Launch on November 21 for All Major Consoles - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher ININ Games announced irem Collection Volume 1 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 21.

Read details on the game below:

Be prepared to defeat aliens of all kinds in Image Fight, Image Fight II: Operation Deepstriker, and X-Multiply! All in one volume, these three titles are hailed as some of the best examples of the vertical shooter genre. Immerse yourself in the adventure, the action, and the aliens soon on consoles!

Image Fight

Known for its challenging and fast-paced gameplay, this vertical scrolling arcade title was first released in 1988. It became the most successful table arcade game according to several magazines, with a rating of 7.60 in December of 1988. Despite it’s success Image Fight never found its way out of Japan as an arcade game.

Set sometime in the future, Aliens have destroyed bases on the moon and began an offensive against other military space areas. Humankind built the “OF-1 Daedalus,” a spaceship that is meant to destroy Alien invasion. Each pilot goes through a training process before officially boarding OF-1 Daedalus to defeat the invaders and earn eternal glory.

Speed adjustment of spaceship

Powerful pods

Nine different types of equipment

This collection also includes two versions of Image Fight (the NES and PCE Engine versions) that have never before been released outside of Japan!

Image Fight II: Operation Deepstriker

Released in December 1992 after the immediate success of Image Fight on arcade, Image Fight II: Operation Deepstriker made its way to PCE engine super CD-ROM. Only ever being officially released in Japan, ININ Games is proud to bring Image Fight II to western audiences!

In Image Fight II, play as pilot Sho in the new OF-3 Garuda spaceship to fend off the new attacks of the alien invaders and save the world. This sequel promises improved animations, detailed lore (learn more about pilot Sho and his family), new visual scenes, and a timeless soundtrack by Takashi Hiyamata and Hiroshi Kimura.

Get lost in the world of alien invasions and keep an eye out for IREM easter eggs! References to R-Type and Carpenter’s Gen-San can be found in this iconic title.

Experience the same thrilling gameplay as in Image Fight with seven new weapons!

X-Multiply

Originally released in 1989 for M27-Arcade and ported to PlayStation and SEGA Saturn later in 1998, X-Multiply is a timeless side scrolling shooter.

In 2249 AD, settlers on the planet Stan caught a mysterious disease. Scientists discovered that alien parasites were taking over human bodies, and so the micro fighter “X-002” was injected into an infected body to fight biological warfare and save humankind. Taking place in a humanoid body, players control a miniature ship that slowly gets ‘infected’ and uses tentacles to fight alien parasites that try to destroy humankind. The underrated title uses a unique combination of science fiction and biological elements to become a standout title in the shooter genre.

Get immersed in the world of the human body and science-fiction elements seemingly inspired by H.P Lovecraft. From the dark color scheme to the unparalleled art design and captivating soundtrack, players will find themselves diving deeper and deeper into this title.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles