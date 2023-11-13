PlayStation's Black Friday Deals Includes Up to 30% Off 12-Month PS Plus Subscription - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced PlayStation's Black Friday deals will run from November 17 to 27.

There will be deals on games, hardware, and more on the PlayStation Store, direct.playstation.com, PlayStation Gear Store, and at participating retailers. You can check out the PlayStation Black Friday site here.

The 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription will be discounted by up to 30 percent. Current members can save 25 percent when upgrading a current plan to PlayStation Plus Extra, or save 30 percent when upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.

PlayStation Gear will be discounted up to 20 percent off. This includes merchandise, apparel, and more. Orders over $75 will get free shipping and a free PlayStation Heritage Katakana Hat.

EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and more will be discounted during the sale.

