Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending November 11, 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III retail sales are down 25 percent compared to 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. 72 percent of retail sales were on the PS5, 20 percent on the Xbox, and eight percent on the PS4. It should be noted Xbox has a higher digital percentage of sales than the other consoles.

Football Manager 2024 is the one other new title in the top 10 as it debuted in fifth place.

EA Sports FC 24 remained in second place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder dropped two spots to third place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 dropped from third to fourth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports is up one spot to sixth place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down two spots to seventh place, and Hogwarts Legacy dropped two spots to eighth place.

Robocop Rogue City fell from fourth to 13th place with sales down 64 percent, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remained in 18th place even as sales fell 18 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Football Manager 2024 - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft (NS) Assassin's Creed: Mirage

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

