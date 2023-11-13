By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Tops 7 Million Downloads

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Tops 7 Million Downloads - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 668 Views

Publisher Square Enix and developer Applibot announced Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis has surpassed seven million downloads.

To celebrate the milestone, Square Enix is giving away 1,000 Blue Crystals to all players. This is valid until December 13th at 6:59 am PST, 9:69 am EST.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis released for iOS and Android on September 7. The game is also in  development for PC Steam, which will  share data with the mobile versions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

3 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Bandorr (5 hours ago)

I downloaded it. Didn't get very far. I don't want to spend too much time on gacha's. So I'm sticking to one piece and arknight.

  • +2
gtotheunit91 (5 hours ago)

Hehe, fitting number

  • +1
DonFerrari (3 hours ago)

Not to shabby

  • 0