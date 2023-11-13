Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Tops 7 Million Downloads - News

/ 668 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Applibot announced Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis has surpassed seven million downloads.

To celebrate the milestone, Square Enix is giving away 1,000 Blue Crystals to all players. This is valid until December 13th at 6:59 am PST, 9:69 am EST.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis released for iOS and Android on September 7. The game is also in development for PC Steam, which will share data with the mobile versions.

We've hit 7 million downloads!



To celebrate, we're giving out Blue Crystal x1,000 to all players!

Have fun playing FF7EC!



Valid Until: Dec. 13 6:59 AM PST#FF7EC #FF7EverCrisis #FF7 pic.twitter.com/27R6YU7HIl — FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS_EN｜FF7EC (@FFVII_EC_EN) November 13, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles