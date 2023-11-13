Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Tops 7 Million Downloads - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 668 Views
Publisher Square Enix and developer Applibot announced Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis has surpassed seven million downloads.
To celebrate the milestone, Square Enix is giving away 1,000 Blue Crystals to all players. This is valid until December 13th at 6:59 am PST, 9:69 am EST.
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis released for iOS and Android on September 7. The game is also in development for PC Steam, which will share data with the mobile versions.
We've hit 7 million downloads!— FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS_EN｜FF7EC (@FFVII_EC_EN) November 13, 2023
To celebrate, we're giving out Blue Crystal x1,000 to all players!
Have fun playing FF7EC!
Valid Until: Dec. 13 6:59 AM PST#FF7EC #FF7EverCrisis #FF7 pic.twitter.com/27R6YU7HIl
I downloaded it. Didn't get very far. I don't want to spend too much time on gacha's. So I'm sticking to one piece and arknight.