Tiffany & Co to Release Pokémon-Themed Jewelry - News

/ 1,824 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Tiffany & Co., the luxury jewelry company, has announced it will release a range of Pokémon-themed jewelry. The prices go up to $29,000

Contemporary artist Daniel Arsham, who has worked with Tiffany & Co. in the past, has designed the Pokémon-themed jewelry, which consists of nine separate pieces. There are six Pokémon that will be featured - Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Cubone, and Mew.

The Pikachu pendant is made of 18-karat yellow gold with diamond accents. It will come in two sizes - the small one will cost around $9,900, while the larger one will be about $29,000.

Read an FAQ on the set below:

What does the capsule collection consist of?

The capsule collection features three styles that evoke iconic Pokémon. There are pendants with one Pokémon each and a station necklace with six Pokémon, all crafted in oxidized sterling silver with diamond accents. Additionally, a Pikachu pendant in 18k yellow gold with diamonds is offered in a small size. The gold Pikachu pendant is encased in a Tiffany Blue Poké Ball, while the oxidized sterling silver styles are presented in a cobranded Tiffany Blue Box embossed with the Tiffany & Arsham Studio & Pokémon logo.

Where will the capsule collection be available?

The Tiffany & Arsham Studio & Pokémon capsule collection will be available for a limited time on Tiffany.com (see “How can I purchase the products?” below) on November 29.

How can I purchase the products?

The capsule collection is available for purchase on Tiffany.com. Opens on November 29 at 9:00AM EST

Closes on November 30 at 9:00PM EST Purchases for the Tiffany & Arsham Studio & Pokémon capsule collection follow the timeline below: Starting on November 29 at 9:00AM EST until November 30 at 9:00PM EST, clients may enroll online for an opportunity to purchase.

Starting December 1, clients will be notified regarding their enrollment outcome and if their order is confirmed or not.

On December 9, confirmed orders will be ready to ship.

Can I apply to purchase all styles?

You can enter three separate draws for three separate products (one for each style): 1 of the 6 oxidized sterling silver pendants (state your preferred character)

1 oxidized sterling silver station necklace

1 small 18k yellow gold Pikachu pendant

How will I know if I’ve been chosen to purchase the Tiffany & Arsham Studio & Pokémon capsule collection?

Clients with a confirmed order will be notified via email starting on December 1. They will automatically be charged the total purchase amount upon notification (including tax and shipping as applicable). Confirmed orders cannot be edited or cancelled.

Clients without a confirmed order will be notified shortly thereafter. They will not be charged, nor will they receive the product.

How will I receive my Tiffany & Arsham Studio & Pokémon order?

These products are only available by shipment—no in-store pickup.

Confirmed orders will start to ship by December 9.

Shipping is complimentary. A signature is required to ensure safe delivery.

Products only ship domestically to U.S. addresses.

What is the return policy?

All sales of Tiffany & Arsham Studio & Pokémon are final.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles