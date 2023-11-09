Super Mario Bros. Wonder Takes 1st Place From Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the French Charts - Sales

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) after debuting in second last week has taken first place on the French charts for week 43, 2023, according to SELL.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) has dropped first to second place. EA Sports FC 24 takes spots three and four with the PS5 taking third place and the PS4 version taking fourth place.

EA Sports UFC 5 (PS5) debuted in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24 EA Sports UFC 5

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage The Crew Motorfest Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Assassin's Creed Odyssey The Crew Motorfest Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Cities: Skylines II - Day One Edition Total War: Pharaoh - Limited Edition EA Sports FC 24

