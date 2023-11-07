Nintendo to Continue to Release New Switch Titles Without Being Bound by Traditional Lifecycles - News

Nintendo announced it plans to continue to release new games on the Nintendo Switch and they don't want to be bound by the traditional lifecycle of consoles

"Nintendo Switch will be entering its eighth year in March 2024," said Nintendo.

"We will continue to release new titles and content for Nintendo Switch without being bound by the traditional concept of the platform lifecycle. Going forward, we would like to continue to see many consumers play Nintendo Switch, and to maintain our business momentum."

Nintendo does have several games announced for the Switch that are planned to release in 2024.

The remake of the 2004 Game Boy Advance title, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, will launch on February 16, 2024, Princess Peach: Showtime! will launch on March 22, 2024, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will launch in Summer 2024.

Nintendo teased "many more games are planned for release in 2024."

