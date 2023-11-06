Embracer COO Leaves Amid 'Rough' Year - News

/ 371 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Embracer Group COO Egil Strunke announced he has left the company following a "rough" year at one of the biggest third-party gaming companies.

Last week I left Embracer Group as COO, and it’s with mixed feelings I am parting ways this global company phenomenon, rooted in Karlstad, Sweden," said Strunke via VideoGamesChronicle.

"On one hand I’m grateful for having had the chance to work with the one-of-a-kind [CEO] Lars Wingefors and all the other AMAZING colleagues (too many to mention!) which I will be sad to leave. On the other hand excited about the opportunities that lie ahead – starting and building my own company: Strunke Games."

He added, "Although the last year has been rough, in line with general market changes and industry consolidation, I am positive that Embracer will come out stronger and with a long, bright future ahead of them."

Strunke spent eight years at Embracer split over two four year stints: 2011 to 2014 and 2019 to 2023.

Embracer Group has been undergoing a restructure, which has seen some studios shut down, employees laid off, and some games getting cancelled.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles