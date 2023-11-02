Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Beats Super Mario Bros. Wonder to Top the French Charts - Sales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 42, 2023, according to SELL.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) debuted in second place.

EA Sports FC 24 takes spots three, four, and five with the PS5 version dropped two spots to third place, the PS4 version dropping from second to fourth place, and the Switch version remaining in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage Forza Motorsport

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Assassin's Creed Odyssey Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Sonic Superstars PC EA Sports FC 24 Endless Dungeon - Day One Edition Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

