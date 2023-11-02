Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Beats Super Mario Bros. Wonder to Top the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 271 Views
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 42, 2023, according to SELL.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) debuted in second place.
EA Sports FC 24 takes spots three, four, and five with the PS5 version dropped two spots to third place, the PS4 version dropping from second to fourth place, and the Switch version remaining in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- EA Sports FC 24
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports FC 24
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Forza Motorsport
- EA Sports FC 24
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Red Dead Redemption
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Crew Motorfest
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- EA Sports FC 24
- Sonic Superstars
- EA Sports FC 24
- Endless Dungeon - Day One Edition
- Minecraft
170.000 Mario-120.000 Spiderman in France.This chart is not per unit but per revenue
So Spider-Man was sold for 40+ % more than Mario on average? That sounds off