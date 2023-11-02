Pokemon Scarlet / Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2 Arrives December 15 - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak announced The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk DLC will launch for Pokémon Scarlet / Violet on December 14.

"In Part 2: The Indigo Disk, you’ll be traveling to Blueberry Academy, a sister school of your own academy, as an exchange student," reads details on the DLC. Get ready to meet new Pokemon and people beyond the borders of the Paldea region!"

Pokémon Scarlet / Violet is available for the Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk launches on December 14!



Adventures await you at the Blueberry Academy, Trainers! #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/IljDHdTUeq — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 2, 2023

