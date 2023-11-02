Mortal Kombat 1: Omni-Man DLC Launches November 9 for Kombat Pack Owners, November 16 for Everyone - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios announced the Omni-Man DLC character for Mortal Kombat 1 will release on November 9 for Kombat Pack owners and November 16 for all users.

Omni-Man, also known as Nolan Grayson, hails from the alien world of Viltrum and has long fought to protect his adopted home of Earth as one of the planet’s most powerful champions. He even raised his son, the hero known as Invincible (Mark Grayson), to follow in his footsteps and carry on his legacy. But the Viltrumite warrior’s true mission was never benevolence—it was conquest. And the Viltrum Empire, hungry for expansion, has no intention of stopping at Earthrealm.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

