EA Sports FC 24 Had Over 14.5 Million Active Accounts in First Four Weeks

Electronic Arts in its latest earnings report announced EA Sports FC 24 had over 14.5 million active accounts in its first four weeks available.

The EA football franchise (EA Sports FIFA and EA Sports FC) in the latest quarter outperformed expectations driven by continued strong sales of EA Sports FIFA 23 and the demand for the release of EA Sports FC 24.

"We delivered a strong Q2 and successfully launched EA Sports FC, transforming one of the largest franchises in the world into a powerful, interactive platform for the future of football fandom," said EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

"Looking ahead, our incredible teams will continue to innovate and expand across our world-class IP, building experiences that entertain our massive online communities, celebrate fandom, and increase connection for our growing global player base."

EA Sports FC 24 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 29.

