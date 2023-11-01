Rumor: Resident Evil 9 to Have Largest Budget in Franchise History - News

/ 586 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Resident Evil franchise is one of the most popular franchises from Capcom and another new entry being in development is not a surprise. However, Capcom insider Dusk Golem has revealed some details on Resident Evil 9.

Dusk Golem, via Insider Gaming, claims Resident Evil 9 will have the biggest budget ever for the Resident Evil franchise and it will be the most sizeable entry in the series.

The leaker says the game is targeting a 2025 release window unless development moves faster than that is expected. It will also have the longest development cycle ever for a Resident Evil game with development having started as far back as 2018.

Dusk Golem also claims the game will be a "closing chapter" as Capcom looks to wrap up a number of story arcs, while also setting up a new direction for future entries.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Capcom.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles