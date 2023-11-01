Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 Launches November 9 - News

Nintendo announced Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 will launch on November 9.

View the Wave 6 trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below:

Courses:

Acorn Cup

Tour Rome Avanti – Ciao! Zip around the Eternal City and navigate historic landmarks as you dash beneath the moonlight in this city course from Mario Kart Tour.

– Ciao! Zip around the Eternal City and navigate historic landmarks as you dash beneath the moonlight in this city course from Mario Kart Tour. GCN DK Mountain – There’s a rumble in the jungle! Keep your cool as you wind up and down a volcano, dodge falling boulders and speed over swaying bridges in this wild raceway.

– There’s a rumble in the jungle! Keep your cool as you wind up and down a volcano, dodge falling boulders and speed over swaying bridges in this wild raceway. Wii Daisy Circuit – Take the scenic route through a seaside resort at sunset and loop around Princess Daisy and Luigi fountains in this idyllic course originating from Mario Kart Wii, but don’t stop to smell the flowers for too long!

– Take the scenic route through a seaside resort at sunset and loop around Princess Daisy and Luigi fountains in this idyllic course originating from Mario Kart Wii, but don’t stop to smell the flowers for too long! Piranha Plant Cove – Ride among the reefs and ruins as you discover what lies beneath the waves in an underwater race filled with twists, turns, Thwomps and other obstacles!

Spiny Cup

Tour Madrid Drive – Take to the streets of Spain in this lively city course inspired by Madrid. Hit the gas but watch out for any pesky soccer balls on the field that may come between you and your goal!

– Take to the streets of Spain in this lively city course inspired by Madrid. Hit the gas but watch out for any pesky soccer balls on the field that may come between you and your goal! 3DS Rosalina’s Ice World – Bundle up for an icy excursion and try not to slip up as you weave through icicles, snowy caves and frigid waters in a course that draws inspiration from the Super Mario Galaxy game!

– Bundle up for an icy excursion and try not to slip up as you weave through icicles, snowy caves and frigid waters in a course that draws inspiration from the Super Mario Galaxy game! SNES Bowser Castle 3 – Want to prove who really rules the road? Crank up the heat as you drive, drift and glide over pools of lava in Bowser’s signature castle from the Super Mario Kart game.

– Want to prove who really rules the road? Crank up the heat as you drive, drift and glide over pools of lava in Bowser’s signature castle from the Super Mario Kart game. Wii Rainbow Road – Race through space and soar among the stars on a twisty, prismatic path. This colorful and dynamic course is known for removing the guardrails, so make sure you stay on track!

Mii Racing Suits:

Need another boost? Players with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass will also receive 16 additional Mii Racing Suits, with a bonus Daisy Racing Suit obtainable by scanning any Daisy amiibo! Don’t forget to crank up the tunes, too—the new Music Player feature rolling out on November 9 will allow all Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players to listen to music from each course, so you can bop along to your favorite beats during any pit stop.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

