Xbox Game Pass Adds Like A Dragon Gaiden, Wild Hearts, Wartales, and More

posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced nine more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Wartales, Thirsty Suitors, Football Manager 2024, Football Manager 2024 Console, Dungeons 4, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Wild Hearts, Spirittea, and Coral Island.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Available on day one with Game Pass: Headbangers puts you and 29 others into the eye of the Pigeon while you battle it out in rhythmic challenges to find out who is the ultimate Master Headbanger. Compete against each other in mind-bending musical minigames, screw over your competitors with powerups, and collect Crumbs to customize your very own Pigeon!

Jusant (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Available on day one with Game Pass: Embark on a climbing adventure in Jusant! Master your climbing tools as you ascend a mysterious, ever-changing tower. Enjoy an atmospheric soundtrack and breathtaking biomes, accompanied by the enigmatic Ballast. Your watery companion will guide you while awakening nature along your path to reveal the tower’s mysteries and reach the top.

Wartales (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Wartales is an open world RPG in which you lead a group of mercenaries in their search for wealth across a massive medieval universe. Explore the world, recruit companions, collect bounties, and unravel the secrets of the tombs of the ancients.

Coming Soon

Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 2

Available on day one with Game Pass: Thirsty Suitors is a stylish RPG that follows the story of Jala who’s back to her town of Timber Hills to confront her mistakes, make up with her exes, reconcile cultural differences, and become the person she was meant to be with active turn-based combat, skating, and cooking.

Football Manager 2024 (PC) – November 6

Available on day one with PC Game Pass: Write your own football story. Manage the world’s best teams, craft a world-class team, and dominate your rivals in football’s most prestigious competitions. Progress never stops in the pursuit of footballing greatness.

Football Manager 2024 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 6

Available on day one with Game Pass: Step into the shoes of a real football manager this season. Pick the perfect club for you from a choice of more than 55 nations before shaping a world-class squad that can deliver you glory against your rivals in football’s most prestigious competitions.

Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9

Available on day one with Game Pass: Build a cozy and comfortable Dungeon to suit your creatures’ needs and rule over them, then send them out into the Overworld to kindly remind the good people living there that the Absolute Evil rules over their lands.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9

Available on day one with Game Pass: Erase your past to protect your future. Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding.

Wild Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – November 9

Are you ready to tame a world gone wild? PC Game Pass and Ultimate members can master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts on November 9 in Wild Hearts via EA Play. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.

Spirittea (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 13

Available on day one with Game Pass: Spirittea is a cute, cozy life sim inspired by Stardew Valley and Spirited Away! Humans have stopped worshipping spirits, and now they’re in danger of becoming lost. Run a bathhouse, make friends with people in town, take part in hobbies like bug catching and karaoke, and find all the spirits!

Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – November 14

Available now on PC and coming soon to Xbox Series X|S! Coral Island invites players to be who they want and experience enchanting island living at their own pace – living off the land, nurturing animals, building relationships with a diverse cast of townsfolk, and making the world around them a more vital and harmonious place.

DLC / Game Updates

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – The Mountain Royals – Available today

Game Pass members save up to 10%! Prepare to embark on a legendary journey as we introduce the “The Mountain Royals” DLC for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. Unlock the rich history and untold stories of the Armenians and Georgians, part of three new campaigns!

EA Sports WRC: EA Play Early Access Trial – Available today

PC Game Pass & Ultimate members can get behind the wheel for 5 hours starting today courtesy of EA Play. Build the car of your dreams, unlock up to 5 cosmetics in EA Sports WRC each season, and save 10% on purchases of EA digital content!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Fallout 76: 5th Birthday Bundle – Available now

Light some fireworks and celebrate 5 years of Fallout 76 with Vault Boy! The 5th Birthday Bundle includes: C.A.M.P. items, a new Photomode frame, and craftable armor.

Leaving Soon

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so be sure to jump back in and wrap up from where you left off. Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% on games before they go!

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Exapunks (PC)

(PC) Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Football Manager 2023 (PC)

(PC) Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Townscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC)

