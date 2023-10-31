Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II Releases February 15, 2024 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Aksys Games announced Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in the West on February 15, 2024.

The game first released for the Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan in December 2022. The PS4 version is not getting a release in the West.

View the first look trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The latest installment in the Spirit Hunter series. Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II is a suspense-horror game set at a prestigious academy.

When rumors circulate about supernatural occurrences at the famed Konoehara Academy in Tokyo’s H City, it’s up to the head of the Kujou family, also known as the “Spirit Doctor,” to take on the case.

Notices that announce people’s deaths, and students who aren’t what they seem. Through your investigation, it appears that a spirit called “The Departed” is the mastermind behind it all, and it looks like it wants something from you…

This entry introduces a new side-scrolling function when traveling across different locations. Combined with the first-person perspective during investigations, the Spirit Hunter experience is more immersive and terrifying than ever.

The partnering system has also been enhanced. The success rate of your actions during “Suspensive Acts” change depending on your partner of choice, further elevating the elements of suspense in this installment.

