Three Game Boy and NES Added to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo announced one Game Boy game and two NES games have been added to Nintendo Switch online.

Castlevania Legends is available on the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online app. DEVIL WORLD and The Mysterious Murasame Castle are available on the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online app.

View a trailer of the games below:

Read details on the games below:

Castlevania Legends – Storm Dracula’s castle and enter the heart of evil in this action–adventure game, released for the Game Boy system in 1998! Take up arms as Sonia Belmont—first of the legendary Vampire Hunters—and confront the Prince of Darkness in this adventure that takes place before the original Castlevania game. The history of Castlevania begins here!

– One of Shigeru Miyamoto, Takashi Tezuka and Koji Kondo’s early Famicom games, now available for the first time in the U.S.! Navigate treacherous mazes and avoid the machinations of the devil in this puzzling adventure—but be careful, because in DEVIL WORLD this demon calls all the shots! Luckily, fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may already be familiar with his antics as an Assist Trophy: Wherever the devil points, the entire maze will scroll in that direction, potentially constricting your movements and closing off your escape route. The devil really is in the details! The Mysterious Murasame Castle – A mysterious, villainous force has taken control of Murasame Castle in feudal Japan. Join Takamaru, a brave and young samurai apprentice, and use his sword and shuriken attacks against swarms of enemies on a journey to reveal the source of evil wreaking havoc across the land.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

