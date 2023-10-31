Roots of Pacha Releases November 28 for PS5, PS4, and Switch, and in 2024 for Xbox - News

Developer Soda Den announced Roots of Pacha will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store, and for the Nintendo Switch via eShop on November 28 for $24.99. It will also launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in 2024.

The game first released for PC via Steam in April.

Be a part of a thriving stone age community. Discover “ideas,” domesticate crops, befriend animals, and contribute to the growth of your village. Play with friends in cooperative play or explore the early days of civilization in single-player.

Tune into Nature

Discover, gather, and farm vegetables and herbs. Explore the surrounding wilderness to find animals to befriend and domesticate; fish the shallow and deep waters to see what lies in their depths; and mine the darkest caves filled with mysteries and secret powers.

Evolve

Begin your journey of discovery as you develop the tools and ideas that reshaped the primitive world. Learn to process and preserve food (meat, vegetarian, and vegan options), begin metalworking, create beautiful pottery and art, unlock your clan’s spirituality, and invent new buildings to expand your village any way you want.

Get to Know the Clan

A tight-knit community of people will ensure your village’s survival, each with their own fears and dreams. Develop friendships and overcome hardships together. Grow your village by inviting people from other clans to live with you. Participate in primitive festivals and rituals to Pacha, mother nature, and her elements. And when the time comes, find your true love.

Make It Yours

Customize your character’s appearance with the best cosmetics the stone age has to offer. When you’re done working on your face, work on creating the most amazing farm around. Don’t stop there! Design, place, and decorate your own unique home to return to after a hard day’s work.

Play with Friends

The game was developed from scratch with multiplayer support in mind. Live together with friends and share your talents and resources to help the clan evolve. Ride your favorite animals together. Compete in fishing, have fun at festivals, and participate in milestone multiplayer cutscenes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

