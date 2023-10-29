Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Tops 34 Million Players - News

/ 545 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ubisoft announced on the 10th anniversary of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag the game has surpassed 34 million players.

"Today, we're celebrating the 10th anniversary of Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag!," said Ubisoft via Twitter.

"Over 34 million pirates have embarked on this unforgettable adventure through the Caribbean. Thank you for taking this journey with us! What is your favorite memory from the game?"

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Wii U in October 2013, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2013, and for the Nintendo switch in December 2019.

Today, we're celebrating the 10th anniversary of Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag!



Over 34 million pirates have embarked on this unforgettable adventure through the Caribbean. Thank you for taking this journey with us! What is your favorite memory from the game?#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/RPQEHzyWaI — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 29, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles