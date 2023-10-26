Sony Expects PS5 to Have 'One of the Strongest Seasons in PlayStation History' in Terms of Consoles Sold - News

/ 2,143 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment senior vice president and head of global marketing Eric Lempel in an interview with Barron's (via ResetEra) says he is expecting one of the best holiday seasons ever for PlayStation console sales.

"We've had consoles a bit here and there over the last three holidays, but this is the first time we're in full supply and we're thrilled about that," said Lempel. "We launched back in 2020, and the reality was it took some time for us to catch up, like everybody else in the world, with some of the component shortages coming out of COVID. But now we're excited that anyone who wants a PlayStation 5 will be able to get one.

"Our outlook on PlayStation 5 is really strong. We're expecting one of the strongest seasons in our history in terms of console sales. It's a combination of the great product we have and the titles that have released since launch—as well as most recently with Marvel's Spider-Man 2."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million units worldwide in its first 24 hours. This figure makes it the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game in PlayStation history. It released for the PS5 on October 20.

Sony plans to release a new and smaller PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition models. It will launch in Japan on November 10 and in the US on PlayStation Direct and at select retailers sometime in November. A worldwide rollout will follow in the months after.

The new PS5 has been reduced in volume by over 30 percent and weight by 18 percent and 24 percent compared to the previous models. The new models will have four separate cover panels, with the top two being glossy and the bottom two being a matte finish.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles