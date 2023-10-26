PS5 System Update Out Now - Makes Music in the Control Center Easier to Use - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a system update - Version: 23.02-08.20.00 - for the PlayStation 5.

The system software update makes music in the control center much easier to use, you can now avoid unintentionally broadcasting your surroundings while broadcasting games with the PlayStation vR2. and more.

Check out the patch notes below:

Version: 23.02-08.20.00

Music in the control center is now much easier to use. With its two-column layout, you can easily browse various categories, playlists, and songs.

If you say "What's new?" via Voice Command on any screen, you can now check for new PS5 features. Currently, Voice Command (Preview) is only available in English for players with accounts for PlayStation Network in the US and UK.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

