Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Debut on the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 2,160 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 668,634 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 22, 2023.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 77,348 units. Sonic Superstars (NS) debuted in nnith place with sales of 4,128 units.

The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (NS) took third place with sales of 10,554 units, Pikmin 4 (NS) came in fourth place with sales of 10,208 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took fifth place with sales of 5,305 units.

Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (NS) came in sixth place with sales of 5,260 units, while Minecraft (NS) came in seventh place with sales of 4,923 units. Detective Pikachu Returns (NS) took eighth place with sales of 4,718 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 3,615 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 62,250 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 9,844 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,748 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,437 units, and the 3DS sold 27 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 668,634 (New) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 77,348 (New) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 10,554 (54,264) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10,208 (922,606) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,305 (5,520,260) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,260 (5,163,082) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,923 (3,291,621) [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 4,718 (106,605) [NSW] Sonic Superstars (SEGA, 10/17/23) – 4,128 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,615 (5,308,529)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 51,931 (5,884,584) PlayStation 5 – 8,164 (3,928,515) Switch – 5,050 (19,576,467) Switch Lite – 5,269 (5,527,830) Xbox Series X – 2,585 (226,995) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,680 (589,721) PlayStation 4 – 1,437 (7,902,387) Xbox Series S – 163 (289,901) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 27 (1,192,535)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles