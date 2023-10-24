Lords of the Fallen Debuts on the French Charts, EA Sports FC 24 Takes 1st Place - Sales

by, posted 3 days ago

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 41, 2023, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version of EA Sports FC 24 is up one spot to second place, while the Nintendo Switch version took fifth place.

Lords of the Fallen (PS5) debuted in third place. Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS5) dropped two spots to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 24 Lords of the Fallen Assassin's Creed Mirage

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 24 Forza Motorsport Assassin's Creed Mirage

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Assassin's Creed Odyssey Nintendo Switch EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom PC EA Sports FC 24 Starfield Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

