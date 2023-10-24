Lords of the Fallen Debuts on the French Charts, EA Sports FC 24 Takes 1st Place - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 2,964 Views
EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 41, 2023, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version of EA Sports FC 24 is up one spot to second place, while the Nintendo Switch version took fifth place.
Lords of the Fallen (PS5) debuted in third place. Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS5) dropped two spots to fourth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- EA Sports FC 24
- Lords of the Fallen
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports FC 24
- Forza Motorsport
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- EA Sports FC 24
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Red Dead Redemption
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Crew Motorfest
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- EA Sports FC 24
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- EA Sports FC 24
- Starfield
- Minecraft
