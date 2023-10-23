Hotline Miami Games Now Available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Dennaton Games announced have released Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number are available individually for $9.99 and $14.99, respectively. Both games are available in the Hotline Miami Collection bundle for $19.99.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S trailer below:

Read details on the games below:

Hotline Miami

Hotline Miami is a high-octane action game overflowing with raw brutality, hard-boiled gunplay and skull crushing close combat. Set in an alternative 1989 Miami, you will assume the role of a mysterious antihero on a murderous rampage against the shady underworld at the behest of voices on your answering machine.

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is the brutal conclusion to the Hotline Miami saga, set against a backdrop of escalating violence and retribution over spilled blood in the original game. Follow the paths of several distinct factions—each with their own questionable methods and uncertain motivations—as unforeseen consequences intersect and reality once again slips back into a brilliant haze of neon and bloodshed.

