Fallout TV Series to Premiere on April 12, 2024

Amazon announced the Fallout TV series will premiere on Amazon Prime on April 12, 2024.

Westworld co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan directed the pilot. Nolan, along with Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham are executive producers on the series.

Captain Marvel co-writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Silicon Valley co-executive producer Graham Wagner are the showrunners on the TV series. It is produced by Westworld production company Kilter Films.

PLEASE REMAIN CALM. An Important Dated Message Brought to You By Your Friends at @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/yyaFynVjAK — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) October 23, 2023

