Fallout TV Series to Premiere on April 12, 2024
Amazon announced the Fallout TV series will premiere on Amazon Prime on April 12, 2024.
Westworld co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan directed the pilot. Nolan, along with Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham are executive producers on the series.
Captain Marvel co-writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Silicon Valley co-executive producer Graham Wagner are the showrunners on the TV series. It is produced by Westworld production company Kilter Films.
PLEASE REMAIN CALM. An Important Dated Message Brought to You By Your Friends at @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/yyaFynVjAK— FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) October 23, 2023
I should be excited for this. Fallout 1 and 2 are some of my most beloved games.
But I saw what Bethesda did with Fallout IP.
I saw what Amazon did with Wheel of Time, and then with Tolkien's legacy.
So I set my expectations extremely low.
Oh, I do really hope I'm completely wrong this time.
I have no problems at all with Bethesda's take on Fallout, I enjoy their Fallout games alot. I'm with you on Amazon though, Amazon involvement worries me greatly because they have botched so many adaptations already, including Wheel of Time and Tolkien's 2nd Age with Rings of Power.
Jonathan Nolan has a good track record, I'm sure the show won't be complete dog shit, but to determine how good it is we will just have to wait and see.
Oh, I'm sure even in a post-apocalyptic world they will find a way to concentrate on REAL problems, like microaggressions and why vaults are not safe spaces for minorities.
I feel sorry for the twenty-somethings of today, they missed out on entertainment where the thing is actually about the thing.
I can see the potential. Post apocalyptic content often works well. But, this is a video game IP. So, my money says this show will suck.
Same. There hasn't been many video game adaptations that have really shown what video game IPs are capable of when brought to the big or small screen. There have been some that have shown they could have some fun to them like The Witcher, Super Mario Bros, and Uncharted, but I wouldn't say they were actually good. The Witcher has had ups and downs. Arcane and Cyberpunk Edgerunners are probably the closest that have shown true potential of video game adaptations.
Going by the leaked images of the sets, they do seem to have the look of the series down pretty well.
The last of us was also great
OMG I’m an idiot! Yes, it absolutely was great. It may still be so mew that I forgot lol I would consider the show probably the best video game adaptation to date.
Twisted Metal has reviewed well as well. They apparently have leaned hard on the silly side of things and as a casual action adventure show has gone down well. Alas, I'm still waiting for the UK release.