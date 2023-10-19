Lords Of The Fallen and Forza Motorsport Debut on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 850 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

EA Sports FC 24 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 41st week of 2023.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week. Lords Of The Fallen debuted in third place and Forza Motorsport debuted in ninth place.

Assassin's Creed Mirage remained in second place in its second week, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place. NHL 24 dropped to spots in its second week to fifth place.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom remained in sixth place, Red Dead Redemption returned to the to p10 in seventh place due to the release of the Switch and PS4 versions, and Minecraft dropped from seventh to eighth place.

There are a total of six multiplatform titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and one Xbox Series X|S title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 41, 2023: EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage Lords Of The Fallen - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NHL 24 The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Red Dead Redemption Minecraft Forza Motorsport - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles