Calico Launches November 28 for PS5 and PS4

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Peachy Keen Games announced Calico will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 28.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store in December 2020.

View the PlayStation release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

If you have a PlayStation console, get ready to enjoy the beloved day-in-the-life community sim game, where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town’s cat cafe! Fill it with cute furniture, fun decorations, and yummy pastries to get it bustling with animals again!

Create the cat cafe of your dreams with a variety of ways to decorate, new animals to befriend, and delicious dishes to serve patrons! Beyond the cat cafe, explore a whimsical open world, express yourself by customizing your avatar with collectible clothing, and experiment with potions that change the way you interact with your furry companions! Calico offers a cute and cozy escape into a world full of wonder, adorable animals, and more! The PlayStation release of Calico includes all the content featured in Calico: Pawsome Edition.

Every Animal is a Friend

You’ll encounter a lot of animals on the island. Befriend them, name them, add them to your party, send them to live at the cafe, and most importantly, love them forever! Interact with your new friends by dancing, cuddling, petting, carrying, lounging with, and playing with them!

Mouth Watering Sweets

Each recipe comes with its own series of minigames to perform in the kitchen. Shrink down, navigate your way around the kitchen, and serve your patrons tasty pastries for big rewards!

Bewitching Good Looks

Express yourself through fashion! Create an avatar and customize them with collectible clothing found throughout the game.

Design, Decorate, Delight

Decorate the interior and exterior of the cafe to your liking! Collect and arrange furniture and toys for both your human and animal visitors. Cat trees, scratching posts, and dog beds are definite must-haves!

The Power of Magic

The world of Calico has no limits! With the potion system, there are so many ways to live out your magical dreams. Want to make your feline friend ginormous? The Big Small potion has you covered!

