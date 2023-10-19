The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria for PS5 Delayed to December 5 as PC Version Goes Gold - News

/ 507 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher North Beach Games and developer Free Range Games announced the PlayStation 5 version of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria has been delayed to December 5.

The PC version has gone gold and will still launch on Epic Games Store on October 24 for $39.99 / €35.99. The Xbox Series X|S version is planned for an early 2024 release.

Read details on the game below:

The story of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria takes players beyond the books and into the Fourth Age of Middle-earth, the fantastical world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. Summoned to the Misty Mountains by Lord Gimli Lockbearer (voiced in-game by actor John Rhys-Davies), players band together as a company of Dwarves tasked to reclaim the lost spoils from the Dwarven homeland of Moria—known as Khazad-dum or Dwarrowdelf—in the depths below their very feet. Their quest will require fortitude and teamwork, delving deep into the Mines of Moria to recover its treasures and in the hopes of one day restoring them to their former glory.

In The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria players will create their own custom Dwarf before venturing into the cavernous mines of Moria alone or together with a company of fellow Dwarves online. Each adventure into the depths will bring unique challenges and opportunities through the use of procedurally generated environments, creating nearly endless possibilities as players seek the deepest delves of the Dwarves. As they venture ever deeper, the Dwarves will need to ensure their metal is ready to meet the dangers that lie within, crafting resilient armors and finely honed weapons capable of protecting against and defeating all manner of goblin, arachnoid, or more mysterious foes they may encounter. Excavate the mysteries of the Misty Mountains, extract precious metals prized by Dwarves, rebuild and refire forges that have long since gone cold, and learn the secret of the Shadow that lurks within.

Recently, the developers shared a first look at the in-game Dwarf Creator, which allows players to create and customize their own unique Dwarven character for their playthrough in The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. The Dwarf Creator gives players numerous options to customize their Dwarf however they see fit, including distinct choices for beards and hair, accessories and jewelry, facial features, tattoos, scars, body type, and even the Dwarf’s origin, voice, and personality type.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles