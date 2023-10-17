Kinetic Games Delays Phasmophobia for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PS VR2 - News

Kinetic Games announced the cooperative psychological horror game, Phasmophobia, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation VR2 has been delayed from an October 2023 release window to an unannounced date.

"As we still try to adapt to our new remote working life after the fire incident and to establish a new office, we've encountered unforeseen challenges in adapting the game for consoles," said the developer. "These combined factors have affected our development timeline more than we initially anticipated.

"Additionally, in preparation for the PlayStation VR2 launch, we have been diligently reviewing the game's performance and optimizing it across all maps to ensure a seamless experience for all of our console players. In this regard, we had to rework Maple Lodge Campsite with a completely new layout (more information below). This decision, though time-consuming for our art team, is essential to provide the best possible gameplay experience.

"While we had hoped to present you with a special launch alongside the Halloween event, the complexity of our current challenges means we need more time. We will keep you updated on our progress and provide a revised release date as soon as we have more information to share. We are working diligently to minimize the impact of this delay, and we want to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support.

"We promise, when Phasmophobia arrives on consoles, it will be worth the wait."

Phasmophobia first released for PC via Steam Early Access in September 2020.

