Rumor: Leaked Doc Claims New Sonic Game Coming in 2024 - News

Sega is releasing the next entry in the Sonic franchise, Sonic Superstars, tomorrow for all major platforms. A leaked document shared on Reddit that has since been removed claims to reveal Sega's plans for Sonic in 2024.

Sega in 2024 has plans to release eight Sonic products including a new game in the holidays, Sonic 3 movie in December, Knuckles TV show and the third season of Sonic Prime in the first quarter, and more.

a Sonic Team business PowerPoint leaked and if it’s real, let’s say 2024 is a pretty packed year for the brand. pic.twitter.com/3Qz4pQlVme — Ramona! 🏳️‍⚧️🍋✂️ (@DPlexHD) October 12, 2023

Sonic Superstars will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 17.

