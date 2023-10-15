Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder to be Voiced by Kevin Afghani - News

Kevin Afghani, the Los Angeles-based voice actor, announced he is voicing Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

"Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder," said Afghani. "Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom!"

Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom! — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) October 13, 2023

Read details on the game below:

Get ready to jump into the unexpected with Super Mario Bros. Wonder—the next evolution of Mario fun and the first 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. game in more than 10 years! With a new Flower Kingdom to explore and a varied roster of playable characters, Super Mario Bros. Wonder also introduces Wonder Flowers – game-changing items that create surprising effects you have to see to believe.

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the benevolent Prince Florian invites Mario and his friends to the Flower Kingdom – a not-so-distant land just beyond the Mushroom Kingdom. But Bowser, the King of the Koopas, has other plans. With just a single touch of the mysterious Wonder Flower, Bowser merges with Prince Florian’s castle. Thanks to his newfound power, chaos spreads across the land. Now it’s up to Mario and pals to stop Bowser and save the Flower Kingdom. Here are just a handful of the features and highlights that players can experience on this flower-ful adventure:

A Kingdom Teeming with Variety – The Flower Kingdom is made up of six distinct worlds that circle the Petal Isles, giving you a total of seven areas to explore. Traverse multiple islands, dive into the sea and spelunk through caves. A rich variety of courses await in each world, and you can even walk freely through open areas you find on the world map.

– The Flower Kingdom is made up of six distinct worlds that circle the Petal Isles, giving you a total of seven areas to explore. Traverse multiple islands, dive into the sea and spelunk through caves. A rich variety of courses await in each world, and you can even walk freely through open areas you find on the world map. Wondering About Wonder Effects? Expect the Unexpected – Wonder Flowers thrive off this world’s mysterious power and release it when in bloom. When you touch a Wonder Flower in a course, a Wonder effect will trigger, causing dramatic changes. Pipes might start moving, the terrain may tilt, your perspective can change or you might float through space. There are even Wonders that can transform your character into a Goomba or a Spike-Ball.

– Wonder Flowers thrive off this world’s mysterious power and release it when in bloom. When you touch a Wonder Flower in a course, a Wonder effect will trigger, causing dramatic changes. Pipes might start moving, the terrain may tilt, your perspective can change or you might float through space. There are even Wonders that can transform your character into a Goomba or a Spike-Ball. Charismatic Characters at Your Command – Besides Mario, you can also play as Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Blue Toad or Yellow Toad, and even Toadette. They all play the same, so go with your favorite or mix it up with someone different. Yoshis and Nabbit won’t take damage, so they’re a smart choice if you’re looking for a more easygoing experience.

– Besides Mario, you can also play as Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Blue Toad or Yellow Toad, and even Toadette. They all play the same, so go with your favorite or mix it up with someone different. Yoshis and Nabbit won’t take damage, so they’re a smart choice if you’re looking for a more easygoing experience. Plenty of Power-Ups – Super Mario Bros. Wonder features the debut of new power-ups such as the Elephant Fruit, which allows Mario and some of his friends to transform into Elephant form. Throw around your weight—and your nose—as you swing your trunk to attack enemies, destroy blocks and dash across large gaps. The Bubble form allows you to blow floating bubbles that can be used to capture enemies from a distance. The Drill form makes dealing with spiky or hard-headed enemies a breeze. It also allows you to burrow and move through the ground.

– Super Mario Bros. Wonder features the debut of new power-ups such as the Elephant Fruit, which allows Mario and some of his friends to transform into Elephant form. Throw around your weight—and your nose—as you swing your trunk to attack enemies, destroy blocks and dash across large gaps. The Bubble form allows you to blow floating bubbles that can be used to capture enemies from a distance. The Drill form makes dealing with spiky or hard-headed enemies a breeze. It also allows you to burrow and move through the ground. Don’t Let Your Enemies Get the Best of You – When it comes to enemies, you’ll encounter new treacherous ones while traipsing through the Flower Kingdom. Hoppycats will copy you and jump when you jump. Melon Piranha Plants spit seeds from their mouths. Condarts will fly at you and stick their beaks into your business. Maw-Maws will eat anything that comes too close to their gaping mouths. There are many new enemies for you to discover.

– When it comes to enemies, you’ll encounter new treacherous ones while traipsing through the Flower Kingdom. Hoppycats will copy you and jump when you jump. Melon Piranha Plants spit seeds from their mouths. Condarts will fly at you and stick their beaks into your business. Maw-Maws will eat anything that comes too close to their gaping mouths. There are many new enemies for you to discover. Equip a Badge to Mix It Up – As your adventure progresses, you’ll be able to earn a variety of different in-game badges, each with its own special ability. In local multiplayer, each group of players will use the same badge. Check out some of the fun options available: Enhance your wall-jumping abilities with the Wall-Climb Jump badge. Equip the Dolphin Kick badge to unleash an underwater burst of speed. Charge up a bounding leap with the Crouching High Jump badge. Shoot vines in mid-air and stick to walls with the Grappling Vine badge. For a double-edged sword and an additional challenge, become invisible to your enemies (and yourself) with the Invisibility badge.

– As your adventure progresses, you’ll be able to earn a variety of different in-game badges, each with its own special ability. In local multiplayer, each group of players will use the same badge. Check out some of the fun options available: Multiply the Fun with Local Multiplayer – Up to four people can play locally on the same Nintendo Switch system. If a player is defeated in local cooperative play, their character will float around the course as a ghost. If another player reaches them before time runs out, they’ll jump right back into action, and the group won’t lose any lives. If someone is playing as a Yoshi, you can jump on their back and ride them around the course. Giddy-up!

– Up to four people can play locally on the same Nintendo Switch system. If a player is defeated in local cooperative play, their character will float around the course as a ghost. If another player reaches them before time runs out, they’ll jump right back into action, and the group won’t lose any lives. If someone is playing as a Yoshi, you can jump on their back and ride them around the course. Giddy-up! Jump into Online Play – While playing online, you have the option of creating a room to get together with friends. In a shared room, you can see which courses your friends are playing, play the same one together and even turn most courses into a friendly race. Even when playing solo, if you connect online, you can see other players from around the world in courses and on the world map enjoying the game in real time, appearing as live player shadows. You can come back to life by bumping into a live player shadow here too. Plus, you can assist fellow online players by placing a standee that they can use to revive ghosts. Place them creatively in challenging areas to really help someone out. The game will even display how many people have used your standee assist.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

