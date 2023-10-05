A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection Arrives October 17 for PS5, PS4, and Switch, Later for PC - News

Publishers Ziggurat Interactive and Limited Run Games announced A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on October 17. A PC version will launch at a later date.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

A Boy and his Blob: Retro Collection brings a pair of NES and Game Boy hits to modern consoles, including their US and Japanese versions. A Boy and his Blob: Trouble in Blobolonia puts the fate of Blobolonia in your hands as the evil Emperor threatens to plunge the planet into chaos. As the Boy, joined by your new alien-like friend, Blobert (affectionately known as Blob), you’ll use 14 magical jelly beans to transform your companion’s form as your puzzle-platforming skills are put to the test.

In The Rescue of Princess Blobette, enjoy the thrilling sequel, this time as the dastardly Alchemist takes over Blobolonia’s Royal Castle and traps the fair princess inside. Once again, it’s up to the titular Boy and his Blob friend to vanquish evil, save the princess, and send a menacing meddler packing.

Powered by Limited Run Games’ Carbon Engine, A Boy and his Blob: Retro Collection combines that throwback feel with modern quality-of-life improvements. Updates include Trophies for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, filters to change up the aesthetic appearance, and finally, as a gift from the video game gods, save states. No more starting all the way back at the beginning after a game over.

