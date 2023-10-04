The Last Faith Releases on November 15 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Playstack and developer Kumi Souls Games announced the gothic Metroidvania game, The Last Faith, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 15.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The wicked and the blessed will be judged the same—let nothing stand in your way.

Often brutal, always empowering, The Last Faith is an unholy alliance of Metroidvania and Soulslike.

The Last Faith thrives on merciless and precise combat, with a huge range of custom executions to perform.

Discover a formidable arsenal of melee weapons, arcane spells, and long-range firearms, allowing you to carve a path your own way.

Nonlinear exploration is at the core of The Last Faith. Gorgeous pixel art depicts an imposing gothic landscape. Journey along snow-dusted mountains and castles bathed in moonlight. Discover and upgrade a formidable range of tools for destruction.

Step into The Last Faith‘s ravaged world as Eryk, who awakens with no recollection of his immediate past. Soon he will discover he is in a race against time as his mind and conscience begins to deteriorate. His desire for salvation from this affliction sets him on a cursed mission that crosses paths with ancient religions and divinities.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

