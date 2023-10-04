Returnal Developer Housemarque to Move Into New Studio By End of 2024 - News

/ 331 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Returnal developer Housemarque announced it has plans to move into a new studio based in Helsinki by the end of 2024.

"Housemarque, a member of the PlayStation Studios family and Finland’s longest-standing gaming firm, is gearing up to launch one of the Nordics’ most advanced gaming headquarters by the end of 2024," said Housemarque’s brand director Mikael Haveri.

"This facility will not only be a testament to our rich gaming legacy but will also be a beacon of innovation and creativity in the Northernmost capital.

"Sustainability remains core to our values. Our revamped hub will champion green initiatives, ensuring a balance between technology and planetary care. As we embark on this transformative journey, we’re committed to further solidifying our position in the world of gameplay innovation."

Housemarque was acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment in June 2021. The studio had developed eight exclusive games for PlayStation consoles before the acquisition.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles