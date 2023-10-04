Gungrave G.O.R.E Ultimate Enhanced Edition Out Now for Switch in Europe - News

Developer Studyio IGGYMOB has released the third-person shooter action game, Gungrave G.O.R.E Ultimate Enhanced Edition, for the Nintendo Switch in Europe. It will also launch in North America on October 18, and in Japan and Asia on January 11, 2024.

View the release trailer for Europe below:

Read details on the game below:

A unique third-person shooter action game, Gungrave G.O.R.E Ultimate Enhanced Edition comes to Nintendo Switch! More than 100 in-game elements were developed and improved to create a game that anyone can easily play like a Toy! Become a stylish gunman and rain down with your bullets on your enemies! Anyone can pick up, and get rid of whoever is in front of you in style.

