Mortal Kombat 1 Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 38, 2023, according to SELL.

Lies of P (PS5) debuted in third place and Pikmin 1+2 (NS) debuted in fifth place.

The Crew Motorfest (PS5) in its second week dropped to second place, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) is up one spot to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Mortal Kombat 1 The Crew Motorfest Lies of P

Xbox Series X|S

Mortal Kombat 1 Starfield The Crew Motorfest

PS4 The Crew Motorfest Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition Xbox One The Crew Motorfest Hogwarts Legacy Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pikmin 1+2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Payday 3 - Collector's Edition Starfield - Constellation Edition Minecraft

