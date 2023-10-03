Mortal Kombat 1 Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 267 Views
Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 38, 2023, according to SELL.
Lies of P (PS5) debuted in third place and Pikmin 1+2 (NS) debuted in fifth place.
The Crew Motorfest (PS5) in its second week dropped to second place, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) is up one spot to fourth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Mortal Kombat 1
- The Crew Motorfest
- Lies of P
Xbox Series X|S
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Starfield
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Crew Motorfest
- Hogwarts Legacy
- NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition
- The Crew Motorfest
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Pikmin 1+2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Payday 3 - Collector's Edition
- Starfield - Constellation Edition
- Minecraft
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.