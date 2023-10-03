Xbox Game Pass Adds Forza Motorsport, Like A Dragon: Ishin!, and More - News

/ 372 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced four more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Forza Motorsport, From Space, and Like A Dragon: Ishin!.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals.

The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Available on day one with Game Pass: Sneak, steal, and shoot your way through a world of pulp adventure in The Lamplighters League! Globetrot across a variety of exciting locales around the world and outwit your enemies in strategic turn-based combat and, if you play your cards right, you might just save the world.

Coming Soon

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – October 4

Available now with PC Game Pass and making its way to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). From the developers of the best-selling and award-winning franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a visceral 4-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium. Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer 40,000 experience.

Forza Motorsport (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 10

Available on day one with Game Pass: Race over 500 real-world cars, including modern race cars and more than 100 cars new to Forza Motorsport. Make every lap count across 20 living environments, with fan-favorite locations and multiple track layouts to master, each featuring live on-track scoring, fully dynamic time-of-day with weather, and unique driving conditions that ensure no two laps ever look or play the same. Want to jump in early? Game Pass members can save 10% on the Premium Add-Ons Bundle and unlock 5 days early access, VIP membership, Car Pass, and much more. Read more about Forza Motorsport at Xbox Wire.

From Space (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 12

From Space is a solo and co-op action-shooter for squads of up to four players. Take on the challenge of liberating the earth from an alien infestation with your friends, using over-the-top weaponry in a post-apocalyptic world with awesomely stylized graphics. The apocalypse has never been so much fun!

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 17

Take up the sword as Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father’s killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.

In Case You Missed It

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Take that! Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, the classic courtroom adventure series that has sold millions of copies across the globe, is available now with Game Pass! Take the stand as rookie defense attorney Phoenix Wright to unravel mind-bending mysteries and prove your client’s innocence.

DLC / Game Updates

EA Sports NHL 24: Early Access Trial – Available today

EA Play and Ultimate members can experience authentic on-ice action with the EA Sports NHL 24 early access trial. Members can spend 10 hours behind the puck starting today, plus score recurring rewards like World of Chel Battle Pass multiplier boost tokens, store coins, and themed gear.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island – The Lair of LeChuck – Available now

The time has come to chart a course for sunny shores where puzzles, primates, and perils await! The final chapter of Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island, ‘The Lair of LeChuck’, is available now as a free update for Sea of Thieves.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Don’t miss out! Be sure to grab the following Perks before they are gone.

Minecraft Realms – Available until October 5

Get 3 months of access to Minecraft Realms Plus! Share your world, build with friends, and play across all your devices with your own personal server.

Overwatch 2 – Available until October 10

Get instant access to six new heroes, legendary skins, and in-game cosmetics. Claim your heroes and jump into the game now!

Xbox Game Pass Quests

Shocktober is here and featured in Quests all month long for Ultimate and Console Game Pass members. Play games, finish quests and redeem points for cool stuff. Here are a few to get you started.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition (250 Points – Ultimate only) – Kill 75 Zombies

(250 Points – Ultimate only) – Kill 75 Zombies Amnesia: The Bunker (5 Points) – Play

(5 Points) – Play Quest Completionist (500 Points) – Complete 22 daily and 12 weekly quests this period

Leaving October 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. You know the drill here, it’s time to jump back in to play before they go. If you want to keep these games in your library, you can use your membership discount to save up to 20%!

Eville (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Overwhelm (PC)

(PC) Shenzhen I/O (PC)

(PC) The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles